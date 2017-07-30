Typhoon injures more than 100 people across Taiwan

At least 103 people were injured in Taiwan as a result of typhoon, RIA Novosti reported quoting CNA.
More than 8,700 inhabitants of the island were evacuated to safe places. A total of 521,806 households are facing power outages, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported citing the Central Emergency Operation Center.
The Taiwan Power Company reportedly sent more than 2,100 repair staff to fix the problems with electricity.
The Taiwan Railway Administration resumed train services as the typhoon left the island, while the Eva Air airliner reported about the cancellation of 42 flights.
According to the authorities, 38 school buildings were damaged due to the disaster, the damage was estimated at $ 270,000.