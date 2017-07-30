Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt to discuss new sanctions against Qatar

UK authorities strip 150 jihadists of passports

Testicular cancer: 5 things every man needs to know

Interview with Istanbul-Armenian writer: I was the only Armenian – the only nonTurk and non-Muslim

Typhoon injures more than 100 people across Taiwan

Joshua Kucera: Why Azerbaijan does not participate in NATO exercises?

Turkologist: Garo Paylan may even be arrested in Turkish parliament

10-minute stroll eases pain of a long drive

Gevorg Harutyunysn returns to Rubin from Pyunik, authors decider

International Army Games 2017 kick off in Moscow (PHOTOS)

Why have Chinese students started learning Armenian?

Condition of Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire is stable

Stal lose to Shakhtar, Gor Malakyna authors goal assist

Priyanka Chopra Is Developing a Series About a Bollywood Star For ABC

Armenian Center of Constitutional Law: Absence of professionalism raises concerns

Armenia beat Azerbaijan 88-76

Expert: Solar plants can be effective in Armenia's Ararat plain

Candidate to Armenian National Team debuts in 2.Bundesliga

Official: Law-abiding business won’t suffer from Armenian PM’s instruction

Little girl has incredibly rare 'uncombable hair syndrome' which makes her look like Einstein

Putin grants pardon to Marina Janjgava and Annik Kesyan convicted for high treason

UkrPoshta releases postmark on occasion of 200th anniversary of Ivan Aivazovsky

Italian expert: Armenia has good forensic equipment specialists

Armenian National Team footballers play against CSKA and Ufa

Accident in Armenia: Filling station and ZiL turn to ashes, one injured

Hamburg supermarket attacker was Islamist

Armenian businessman: Training of Armenian IT companies can be in demand in Iran

Ukrainian president awards pilot Alexander Akopov for landing damaged plane (PHOTO)

Armen Amiryan's son wedding ceremony at Surb Sargis Church (photo/video)

European Investment Bank ready to discuss new cooperation projects in Armenia

600 new jobs already created in Armenia’s smallest province this year

Armen Amiryan's son wedding ceremony first photos

Father-of-two, 46, says he 'feels great' after having 98 TUMORS removed from his brain

Media: James Rodriguez splits from wife because of Russian model

Armenia PM: We must provide our children with the best education

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 180 times past week

Several people injured in Antalya hotel fire

Armenian contract soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire

International conference on lung cancer treatment to be held in Yerevan

Japan, US and South Korea to work on new UN SC resolution against North Korea

Analyst: Recent changes in Turkish parliament's regulations restrict actions of Garo Paylan

Conte: Chelsea is the favorite of next Premier League season

Kendrick Lamar – “LOYALTY.” ft. Rihanna

Tillerson: US will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea

Newspaper: Russia will never be the same, Armenia has to review its ‘traditional’ approach

Trump intends to approve new sanctions against Russia

George Clooney sue paparazzi who took llegal pics of his twins

EU expects North Korea to refrain from any further provocative action

Neymar to sign PSG deal next week

Should you finish a course of antibiotics?

Russia hands “crowned thief” Nodar Aloyan to France

Contract soldier dies in Armenia’s Tavush

Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Altice Optimum ad

Diet plays huge role in healthy brain ageing and dementia risk

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain to discuss Qatar in Manama

France’s La Lettre Diplomatique publishes articles dedicated to Armenian-French relations

Men’s sweet tooth may increase risk of anxiety and depression

Armenia’s David Ghazaryan continues demonstrating efficient game in Germany

Armenian Defense Minister to attend opening of International Army Games 2017 in Moscow

Germany warns US against unilateral sanctions against Moscow

Expert: Minors fell victim to trafficking in Armenia

One killed in Hamburg supermarket attack

Investigation: Wife of Armenian governor’s adviser hit him to death by hatchet

Expert: Armenia ranks first among CIS countries according to struggle against trafficking

Vorskla’s official website praises Gegham Kadymyan

Diabetic men are THREE times more likely to get erectile dysfunction

Analyst: Russia weakened Armenia's sovereignty

Armenian national tried to cross border of Belarus illegally

Dollar and euro lose ground in Armenia

Žilina sporting director: Vahan Bichakhchyan chose career instead of money

Over 20 people injured in Albania restaurant blast

Ara Gochunyan: It is not a wall of Armenian cemetery that collapsed in Istanbul

MFA: Baku conducts policy of eliminating presence of OSCE field mission in Caucasus

Turkish lawmakers banned to say “Armenian Genocide”

84 babies were born in Yerevan on July 27

Armenia president to visit India's Chennai in November

US Ambassador: It is important for Armenia to independently make decisions on defense

Hamburg: Karen Khachanov crashes out of struggle

Neymar leaves Barcelona training with scandal

Armenia, US and UK hold joint tactical exercises (PHOTOS)

Browder: Putin is the richest man in the world

Armenian ambassador briefs Latvian lawmakers on destructive policy of Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Lusi Khachatryan crowned winner of body building tournament in Italy

Wall of Armenian cemetery in Istanbul collapses

Evening make up on a paper. NEWS.am STYLE’s new experiment (video)

Researchers make Alzheimer's breakthrough

Murder of Armenian official: Wife hits husband’s head with axe (PHOTOS)

Turkish hackers crack Twitter account of Sevan Nisanyan

Truck hits anti-tank mine in Karabakh, no casualties reported

Congressman Schiff supports major Millennium Challenge STEM education grant for Armenia

Armenian investigators suspect wife and son of killing governor's adviser (PHOTOS)

Study links rising U.S. e-cigarette use to rise in smokers quitting

US Congress approves construction of wall bordering Mexico

World oil prices are down

US Senate passes law on anti-Russian sanctions

Details of custody battle between parents of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian

Barcelona arrive in Miami for Real match

Married people are no longer healthier than singles

FIBA U16 European Championship: Armenia beat Gibraltar 65-44

Czech national wounded in Hurghada attack dies