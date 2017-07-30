UK authorities strip 150 jihadists of passports

More than 150 jihadists and other criminals have been stripped of their citizenship and banned from returning to Britain amid fears that the collapse of Isis will lead to an influx of militants from Syria, Sunday Times reported.
In a dramatic escalation of anti-terrorism activity, more than 40 suspects have had their right to a British passport removed this year, with about 30 targeted since March as the UK came under attack in London and Manchester.
The list of deprived includes people, who went to the Middle East to join the ranks of terrorist groups and the so called jihadi bribes, who went to the region to marry terrorists.
All the people affected by the deprivation orders of UK authorities are dual nationals, as the United Kingdom cannot strip people of citizenship if the move makes them stateless.
The security measures have recently been tightened in many EU states, including the United Kingdom, primarily in relation to a series of terror attacks which hit Europe over the recent years.