Russian tourist dies after feeling faint in sea in Turkey’s Antalya

A Russian tourist on July 30 died after feeling faint in the sea in the Kemer district of the southern province of Antalya, Hurriyet Daily reported.
The tourist, identified as 37-year-old Oxsana Astafeyeva, was reportedly swimming at the hotel where she was holidaying in the Beldibi neighborhood with her family.
She later felt faint and was seen struggling in the sea, after which locals at the beach immediately took her out of the water.
Astafeyeva was transferred to hospital following initial treatment at the beach but died at the hospital despite doctors’ efforts.
She was reportedly suffering from asthma.