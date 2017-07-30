News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 30
USD
478.65
EUR
560.79
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.65
EUR
560.79
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Media: Egyptian in Red Sea knife attack supported Islamic State
20:03, 30.07.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

 An Egyptian man who stabbed three foreign tourists to death and wounded three more earlier this month at a Red Sea resort had tried to join Islamic State, Reuters reported quoting sources.

Officials say Abdel Rahman Shaban Abokorah killed two German women and a Czech woman and wounded three other tourists at the popular Red Sea resort of Hurghada on July 14. He was caught by hotel staff and arrested. 

Authorities have so far not commented officially on motives for the attack, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news