Media: Egyptian in Red Sea knife attack supported Islamic State

An Egyptian man who stabbed three foreign tourists to death and wounded three more earlier this month at a Red Sea resort had tried to join Islamic State, Reuters reported quoting sources.
Officials say Abdel Rahman Shaban Abokorah killed two German women and a Czech woman and wounded three other tourists at the popular Red Sea resort of Hurghada on July 14. He was caught by hotel staff and arrested.
Authorities have so far not commented officially on motives for the attack, and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.