UK man creates sculpture made out of 100,000 knives used in crimes (PHOTOS)

Sculptor Alfie Radley has spent two years designing and building the sculpture of an angel made from 100,000 knives that were used in crimes committed in England and Wales.
These knives were provided to the sculpture by the police forces and the British Ironwork Centre in Shropshire, and within the framework of the campaign, “Save a Life, Surrender Your Knife.”
Some of the knives are engraved with the victims’ names, according to TJ.
Radley is currently running a petition to put the sculpture on Trafalgar square in London to raise awareness of the issue.