Putin: 755 US diplomats must leave Russia

More than 750 American diplomats will have to leave Russia as a result of Washington's own policies, RT reported.
“We've been waiting for quite a long time that maybe something would change for the better, we had hopes that the situation would change. But it looks like, it's not going to change in the near future... I decided that it is time for us to show that we will not leave anything unanswered," the Russian president told Russian TV channel host, Vladimir Solovyov.
Putin noted that “the American side has made a move which, it is important to note, hasn't been provoked by anything, to worsen Russian-US relations. [It includes] unlawful restrictions, attempts to influence other states of the world, including our allies, who are interested in developing and keeping relations with Russia.”
The number of US diplomatic service staff in Russia was ordered to be reduced in order to equal the number of Russian diplomats in the US by September 1. As of now, it "greatly exceeds" the number of Russia's embassy staff in the US, the ministry said. The American diplomatic mission includes more than 1,200 personnel.