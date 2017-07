Los Angeles Fire Department reported eight people were injured when a car crashed into a crowd of people in the city, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

According to media reports, the incident took place on Sunday at 3։47pm local time, in the Mid-Wilshire area.

The police report that eight people were hospitalized and one of them is in critical condition.

It was noted that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, and that this incident was an accident.