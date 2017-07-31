US, Japan agree to toughen supervision over North Korea

During their telephonic conversation, US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on the need for more action on North Korea, and noted that they will call for such a policy by other countries, too.
RIA Novosti news agency of Russia reported the aforesaid citing a White House statement.
The statement after the phone call said the two leaders “agreed that North Korea poses a grave and growing direct threat to the United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and other countries near and far.”
Also, it said Trump “reaffirmed our ironclad commitment” to defend Japan and South Korea from any attack.