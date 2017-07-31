41.53% turnout in Venezuela constituent assembly vote

Tibisay Lucena, President of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, stated that the turnout in the election for a National Constituent Assembly was 41.53 percent, or more than 8 million people, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“This is a very positive result; peace has prevailed,” Lucena said at a press conference. “And when peace prevails, Venezuela also prevails.”
During an unofficial referendum which the country’s opposition had held in mid-July, however, 7.5 million people voted against an election for a constituent assembly.
The National Constituent Assembly will prepare amendments to the Venezuelan constitution.