41.53% turnout in Venezuela constituent assembly vote
10:29, 31.07.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Tibisay Lucena, President of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, stated that the turnout in the election for a National Constituent Assembly was 41.53 percent, or more than 8 million people, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“This is a very positive result; peace has prevailed,” Lucena said at a press conference. “And when peace prevails, Venezuela also prevails.” 

During an unofficial referendum which the country’s opposition had held in mid-July, however, 7.5 million people voted against an election for a constituent assembly.

The National Constituent Assembly will prepare amendments to the Venezuelan constitution.

