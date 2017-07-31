Armenia teen electrocuted after climbing utility pole to take picture

Gegham Hovhannisyan, 16, who was found dead Sunday in Aygezard village of Ararat Province of Armenia, was electrocuted when he climbed a utility pole to take a picture.

Serzhik Babayan, the mayor of Shahumyan village, on Monday told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Babayan noted that the said teen was an athlete, he and his friends had gone running in the morning, he had decided to climb the utility pole to take a picture, but he was electrocuted and died on the spot.

“His friends called for ambulance, but he was already dead,” added the village mayor.