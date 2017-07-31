News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
USD
478.65
EUR
560.79
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.65
EUR
560.79
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Armenia teen electrocuted after climbing utility pole to take picture
11:27, 31.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Gegham Hovhannisyan, 16, who was found dead Sunday in Aygezard village of Ararat Province of Armenia, was electrocuted when he climbed a utility pole to take a picture.

Serzhik Babayan, the mayor of Shahumyan village, on Monday told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Babayan noted that the said teen was an athlete, he and his friends had gone running in the morning, he had decided to climb the utility pole to take a picture, but he was electrocuted and died on the spot.

“His friends called for ambulance, but he was already dead,” added the village mayor.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Man detained after shouting “Allahu Akbar” outside US embassy in Azerbaijan
But he was released after submitting a written explanation for his action…
 Car plows into crowd in LA
It was noted that the driver remained at the scene, and that this incident was an accident…
 Accident in Armenia: Filling station and ZiL turn to ashes, one injured
Two fire brigades were dispatched to the scene...
 Hamburg supermarket attacker was Islamist
A 26-year-old man born in UAE failed to get asylum in Germany...
 Several people injured in Antalya hotel fire
Ten citizens of Turkey and four of Russia have been transported to hospital...
 Armenian national tried to cross border of Belarus illegally
The man will have to pay a fine...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news