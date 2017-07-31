Armenia parliament deputy speaker says Azerbaijan firing on border villages is barbarism

YEREVAN. – Firing shots at the border villages of Tavush Province is strictly reprehensible, and it shows the barbarian nature of Azerbaijan.

Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, ruling Republican Party of Armenia Press Secretary Eduard Sharmazanov, on Monday told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The Azerbaijanis’ coward demeanor of not allowing—by firing shots—the [Armenian] farmers to gather their crops is impermissible,” Sharmazanov said. “International organizations are obligated to react to this criminal working style; this is nothing but barbarism.”

For the past several days, the residents of Voskevan village of Tavush Province are unable to collect the harvest of their wheat fields that are located in an unsafe area, since the Azerbaijani side shoots at the farmers working on the field.

In addition, on July 28, the adversary had fired shots on a combine that was operating on the wheat field.