News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
USD
478.65
EUR
560.79
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.65
EUR
560.79
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Armenia parliament deputy speaker says Azerbaijan firing on border villages is barbarism
12:38, 31.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Firing shots at the border villages of Tavush Province is strictly reprehensible, and it shows the barbarian nature of Azerbaijan. 

Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, ruling Republican Party of Armenia Press Secretary Eduard Sharmazanov, on Monday told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The Azerbaijanis’ coward demeanor of not allowing—by  firing shots—the [Armenian] farmers to gather their crops is impermissible,” Sharmazanov said. “International organizations are obligated to react to this criminal working style; this is nothing but barbarism.”

For the past several days, the residents of Voskevan village of Tavush Province are unable to collect the harvest of their wheat fields that are located in an unsafe area, since the Azerbaijani side shoots at the farmers working on the field.

In addition, on July 28, the adversary had fired shots on a combine that was operating on the wheat field.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Condition of Armenian soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire is stable
Positive dynamics is observed in the soldier's condition...
 Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 180 times past week
Situation at the line of contact was relatively calm...
 Armenian contract soldier wounded in Azerbaijani fire
Arthur Mayranyan, 41-year-old resident of Pravakar village, was transported the hospital of Berd...
 Armenian ex-ombudsman: Azerbaijan commits military crimes
In her words, the life of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh is threatened, there being no factor restraining Azerbaijan...
 Karabakh army responds to Azerbaijani lie: We do not use drones
The reports released by Azerbaijani defense ministry are false...
 Karabakh ombudsman: Armenian sides have to appeal for legal consequences of Azerbaijani crimes
Melikyan was one of the speakers during the discussion on international awareness about Azerbaijan’s crimes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news