One Armenia citizen, who was attacked in Hurghada, is discharged from hospital

YEREVAN. – One of the two Armenian citizens, who were taken to a hospital in Cairo after being attacked on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada, has been discharged from the hospital.
Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, has informed the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The other Armenian citizen remains in the hospital and is still recovering.
On July 14, 28-year-old Abdel-Rahman Shaaban attacked tourists with a knife on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada, Egypt. As a result, two German tourists killed and four others—Armenian, Czech, and Russian citizens—were injured.