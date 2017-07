TOLOnews informed that there was a second explosion nearby the Iraqi embassy in Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

But there is no information about the casualties, or the injured yet.

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber blew himself up nearby the embassy. Also, it was noted that shootings were heard at the scene.

According to Reuters news agency, Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the first explosion.