News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Armenia birth rate drops, mortality remains at same level
14:03, 31.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The natural population growth in Armenia has dropped in the first half of the current year.

Karine Kuyumjyan, Head of the Census and Demography Division at the National Statistical Service, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Monday.

In her words, even though a little more than 18,000 people were born in Armenia in half a year in recent years, this dropped to 17,169 in the first half of 2017.

On the other hand, the mortality rate remains at the same level: a little over 14,000.

As a result, the population of Armenia has increased by 1,000 in the first six months of the current year, and risen by 2,700 people each, in the first six months of the previous two years.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news