News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Armenia population continues to decline
15:17, 31.07.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The negative balance of emigration from Armenia made up 8,700 people, in the first half of the current year.

Karine Kuyumjyan, Head of the Census and Demography Division at the National Statistical Service, noted the above-said at a press conference on Monday. 

In her words, migration indicators are calculated based on household surveys.

Overall, Armenia’s population dropped by 15,200 people, over the last 12 months, and by 6,200 people—in the past half a year.

The country’s population has declined even in the case when the birth rate has exceeded the mortality rate by 2,500, from January to June.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news