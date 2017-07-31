4 Azerbaijan citizens were granted asylum in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Four Azerbaijani citizens—a 17-year-old boy and a girl as well as a 35-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman—were granted asylum in Armenia in the first half of the year.
Karine Kuyumjyan, Head of the Census and Demography Division at the National Statistical Service of Armenia, said the abovementioned at a press conference on Monday.
She noted that 55 people—25 Syrian citizens, 9 Ukrainian citizens, 7 Cuban citizens, 6 Iranian citizens, and 8 from other nationalities—have sought asylum from Armenia.
In addition 46 persons—33 Syrian citizens, 4 Azerbaijani citizens, 3 Ukrainian citizens, 3 Iraqi citizens, and 2 Iranian citizens—were granted a refugee status in Armenia.