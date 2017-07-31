News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Wife of Armenian driver arrested in Russia can hardly make both ends meet
20:00, 31.07.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society, Incidents
Author: Aida Hovhannisyan  


Karapet Moghrovyan, the driver of the bus involved in an accident while travelling from Yerevan to Moscow, is currently in custody. The trial into his case will start on August 10.

Moghrovyan, 34, who is from Artik town of Armenia, is a father of four. The family rents a house, Karapet being the only supporter of the family. The family has faced serious difficulties after Karapet’s arrest.

Karapet’s wife, Anna, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that her husband worked in the company Kochar Tour for two years. “Our family has appeared in a very difficult situation. I don’t know how to feed my four children,” Anna noted.

The youngest child is 2,5 years old. Anna’s father-in-law is confined to bed. The relatives of the family helped gather money to hire an attorney. The woman gets a 40,000 AMD allowance, of which 15,000 AMD are spent on the payment for the apartment.

1,5 month has passed since the traffic accident, but Kochar Tour has provided no help to the family.

The accident occurred on July 18 nearby Tula Oblast (province). The Moscow-bound bus crashed into a truck parked on the roadside.  

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Group of servicemen detained in Turkey for cruel treatment of refugees
“The servicemen, who carried out unacceptable actions, have been detained..."
 5 Russian tourists die in Turkey over last two days
In particular, the tourists were recommended to spend a few days getting used to the meteorological conditions in the tropical and subtropical regions...
 Investigation underway into woman’s death near Vanadzor (PHOTOS)
According to preliminary data, she had fallen under a train...
 Man detained after shouting “Allahu Akbar” outside US embassy in Azerbaijan
But he was released after submitting a written explanation for his action…
 Armenia teen electrocuted after climbing utility pole to take picture
Gegham Hovhannisyan, 16, was an athlete…
 Car plows into crowd in LA
It was noted that the driver remained at the scene, and that this incident was an accident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news