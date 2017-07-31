Wife of Armenian driver arrested in Russia can hardly make both ends meet

Karapet Moghrovyan, the driver of the bus involved in an accident while travelling from Yerevan to Moscow, is currently in custody. The trial into his case will start on August 10.

Moghrovyan, 34, who is from Artik town of Armenia, is a father of four. The family rents a house, Karapet being the only supporter of the family. The family has faced serious difficulties after Karapet’s arrest.

Karapet’s wife, Anna, told Armenian News – NEWS.am that her husband worked in the company Kochar Tour for two years. “Our family has appeared in a very difficult situation. I don’t know how to feed my four children,” Anna noted.

The youngest child is 2,5 years old. Anna’s father-in-law is confined to bed. The relatives of the family helped gather money to hire an attorney. The woman gets a 40,000 AMD allowance, of which 15,000 AMD are spent on the payment for the apartment.

1,5 month has passed since the traffic accident, but Kochar Tour has provided no help to the family.

The accident occurred on July 18 nearby Tula Oblast (province). The Moscow-bound bus crashed into a truck parked on the roadside.