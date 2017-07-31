Over dozens of people arrested in Azerbaijan over robbery-related assault

Over dozens of people have been arrested in Azerbaijan in connection with an assault related to robbery and murder of five people.

Operational search and preventive measures were carried out in the district, during which 11 people were detained, the Azerbaijani media outlets report.

During the search, a gun, two loading cases, Makarov pistol, four grenades, 60 bullets and about 5 kg different types of highly potent drugs were found out in the possession of the aforementioned people and in their apartments.

Five people, including the alleged criminal, were killed as a result of the assault on Monday.