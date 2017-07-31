News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Over dozens of people arrested in Azerbaijan over robbery-related assault
17:40, 31.07.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

Over dozens of people have been arrested in Azerbaijan in connection with an assault related to robbery and murder of five people.

Operational search and preventive measures were carried out in the district, during which 11 people were detained, the Azerbaijani media outlets report.

During the search, a gun, two loading cases, Makarov pistol, four grenades, 60 bullets and about 5 kg different types of highly potent drugs were found out in the possession of the aforementioned people and in their apartments.

Five people, including the alleged criminal, were killed as a result of the assault on Monday. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia hands “crowned thief” Nodar Aloyan to France
Nodar Aloyan, also known as Nodar Tbillisky, was detained in Moscow in August 2016...
 One killed in Hamburg supermarket attack
The attacker has been detained...
 Investigation: Wife of Armenian governor’s adviser hit him to death by hatchet
Simonyan’s body—tied with a wire—was found between Myasnikyan and Dalarik villages on Tuesday evening...
 Armenian investigators arrest suspect in murder of governor's adviser
The body tied with a wire was found in Dalarik village on Tuesday night...
 Muslim teenager raped and killed in UK (PHOTOS)
“The deceased was involved in a relationship with an Arab Muslim and the family members didn’t approve of this relationship because they are Indian Muslims…
 China knife attack leaves 2 dead and 9 wounded
The attacker had been detained…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news