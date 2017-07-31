5 Russian tourists die in Turkey over last two days

Five Russian tourists died in Turkey over the last weekend, Rostourism reports, citing the situational Crisis Center of the Russian MFA, Lenta reports.

Four travelers died while swimming, some of them having health issues. Rostourism urged the travelers leaving for Turkey and other hot countries to consider the peculiarities of their organism and the influence of climate on it.

In particular, the tourists were recommended to spend a few days getting used to the meteorological conditions in the tropical and subtropical regions. Apart from this, the holiday-makers should remember about the risk of getting a solar or heat stroke, the federal agency reported.

The travelers were also urged to be especially careful when getting into contact with animals, since they are sources of infectious and parasitic diseases. Apart from this, it was recommended to the travelers to rest only in hotels with central water supply and drainage system, as well as drink only familiar beverages, juices, as well as bottled and boiled water.