News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
5 Russian tourists die in Turkey over last two days
18:15, 31.07.2017
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Society, Incidents

Five Russian tourists died in Turkey over the last weekend, Rostourism reports, citing the situational Crisis Center of the Russian MFA, Lenta reports. 

Four travelers died while swimming, some of them having health issues. Rostourism urged the travelers leaving for Turkey and other hot countries to consider the peculiarities of their organism and the influence of climate on it.

In particular, the tourists were recommended to spend a few days getting used to the meteorological conditions in the tropical and subtropical regions. Apart from this, the holiday-makers should remember about the risk of getting a solar or heat stroke, the federal agency reported.

The travelers were also urged to be especially careful when getting into contact with animals, since they are sources of infectious and parasitic diseases.  Apart from this, it was recommended to the travelers to rest only in hotels with central water supply and drainage system, as well as drink only familiar beverages, juices, as well as bottled and boiled water. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Wife of Armenian driver arrested in Russia can hardly make both ends meet
The accident occurred on July 18 nearby Tula Oblast (province)...
 Group of servicemen detained in Turkey for cruel treatment of refugees
“The servicemen, who carried out unacceptable actions, have been detained..."
 Investigation underway into woman’s death near Vanadzor (PHOTOS)
According to preliminary data, she had fallen under a train...
 Man detained after shouting “Allahu Akbar” outside US embassy in Azerbaijan
But he was released after submitting a written explanation for his action…
 Armenia teen electrocuted after climbing utility pole to take picture
Gegham Hovhannisyan, 16, was an athlete…
 Car plows into crowd in LA
It was noted that the driver remained at the scene, and that this incident was an accident…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news