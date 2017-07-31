News
Lithuanian president: US may stations 7 fighter jets in Lithuania
21:17, 31.07.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

During the upcoming Russian-Belarusian military exercises known as Zapad (West), the US may station seven fighter jets in Lithuania, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė said in Tallinn on Monday, Delfi reports.

“We expect seven jets to be stationed in the near future, this being twice more [than usual],” said the President, who attended the meeting of the presidents of the Baltic states with US Vice President Mike Pence.

The US jets should arrive in Lithuania in late August and early September. They will conduct the NATO air policing mission. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
