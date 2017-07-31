Pence: No threat looms larger in Baltic States than the specter of aggression from Russia

No threat looms larger in the Baltic States than the specter of aggression from Russia, US Vice President Mike Pence said after the meeting with the presidents of Baltic States. He also promised to support Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which are NATO members, Voice of America reports.
"At this very moment, Russia continues to seek to redraw international borders by force, undermine democracies of sovereign nations, and divide the free nations of Europe — one against another," he stressed.
Pence also said the U.S., under President Trump, "rejects any attempt to use force, threats, intimidation, or malign influence in the Baltic States or against any of our treaty allies."
Apart from this, Pence praised Estonia for achieving the NATO target index, allocating at least 2 percent of GDP to defense. According to him, Latvia and Lithuania will reach that level by the end of next year.
Trump repeatedly urged the NATO members increase the expenses on defense.