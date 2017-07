Two Afghani workers died and three policemen were wounded as a result of a terrorist attack nearby the Iraqi Embassy in Kabul.

Minister of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan, Nijib Danish, stated the aforementioned on Monday, noting that they learnt about the death of Afghani workers after the attack.

Earlier, a suicide bomber blew himself up near the gates of the Embassy. Another three terrorists attempted to break into the building, exchanging shots with the police.