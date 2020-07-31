News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.36
EUR
561.31
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
US Vice President arrives in Georgia
21:52, 31.07.2017
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The plane of US Vice President Mike Pence has landed at the International Airport of Tbilisi. The guest is greeted by Georgian President Giorgi Kvirikashvili. US Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly is also there, Georgia Online reports.

Mike Pence has arrived in Georgia—along with his wife Karen Pence and official delegation—from Tallinn, where he held a meeting with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

After the official welcome ceremony, the Georgian PM will receive the guest and the delegation at official supper. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news