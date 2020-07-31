US Vice President arrives in Georgia

The plane of US Vice President Mike Pence has landed at the International Airport of Tbilisi. The guest is greeted by Georgian President Giorgi Kvirikashvili. US Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly is also there, Georgia Online reports.
Mike Pence has arrived in Georgia—along with his wife Karen Pence and official delegation—from Tallinn, where he held a meeting with the leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
After the official welcome ceremony, the Georgian PM will receive the guest and the delegation at official supper.