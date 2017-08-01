News
Tuesday
August 01
Tuesday
August 01
Trump: US stands with Georgia
09:35, 01.08.2017
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

US Vice President Mike Pence conveyed President Donald Trump’s message to the Georgian authorities and residents, reported Georgia Online news agency.

During an official dinner, Pence, who has arrived in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi on an official visit, quoted Trump’s words, according to which the US stands with Georgia.

Making a toast to Georgia and the Georgian people, the US vice president also wished Georgia prosperity and empowerment.

In turn, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said the US is the main strategic partner of Georgia.

