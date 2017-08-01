News
Armenia woman, who fell under train and died, is identified (PHOTOS)
10:17, 01.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

VANADZOR. – The woman, who had fallen under a freight train and died nearby Armenia’s Vanadzor town, has been identified. 

The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent in Lori Province informed that she was Vanadzor resident T. Vanesyan, who was born in 1980. She lived with his brother and father with mental illness. According to her neighbors, they had noticed some improper demeanor in her as well in recent times.

As reported earlier, a woman had fallen under a freight train and died on July 30 at around 3:30pm, at the Vanadzor-Pambak section. According to eyewitnesses and the train conductor, the woman was lying on the train tracks, the conductor tried to stop the train and gave signals, but she did not move.

An investigation is underway to find out whether this incident was suicide, or an accident.

Photos by Edvard Arzumanyan

