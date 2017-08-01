Venezuela president is proud of US sanctions on him

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is not afraid and is proud of the sanctions which the US has imposed on him.
He warned US President Donald Trump about the biggest mistake in his life, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
The US on Monday imposed sanctions on the Venezuelan president for “undermining democracy.”
“I’m not afraid of the empire; I’m an independent president of a free country,” Maduro stated at an event in Venezuela’s capital city Caracas. “I feel proud of myself.”
In his words, these sanctions bespeak the true emotions of Trump.
“These decisions reflect his helplessness, desperation, hatred,” added Nicolás Maduro.