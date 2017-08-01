Newspaper: Armenia MFA to open special bank accounts

YEREVAN. – This week the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia is going to submit to the government a draft decision to permit to open special bank accounts within the MFA system, according to Iravunk (Right) newspaper.
According to the draft’s rationalization, the need to open these bank accounts stems from the fact that, according to the law on compensation for the damages caused to the life or health of military servicemen during the defense of Armenia, a compensation fund has been established, and allocations to it will be made on mandatory and voluntary bases.
And in order for the compatriots to be able to make the voluntary payment (donation) by way of secure and reliable international online payment systems, bank accounts need to be opened in the name of Armenia’s embassies and consular institutions in several countries.