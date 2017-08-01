Teenage girl, who jumped off hotel roof in Armenia's Etchmiadzin, to undergo surgery

YEREVAN. - The condition of the 15-year-old girl, who jumped off the roof of a non-operating five-storey hotel in Etchmiadzin town of Armenia is stable, head of the Intensive Care Unit of Surb Astvatsamayr Medical Center, Anna Chobanyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am Tuesday.

In her words, positive dynamics is observed in the girl's condition but she still has to undergo a surgery.

The tragic incident occurred on July 27. At the moment of the hospitalization the doctors assessed the condition of V.A. as critical.