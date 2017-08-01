6 injured are hospitalized after Armenia village shootings

Six persons, who were injured in Tuesday’s shootings in Shamiram village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province, were taken to Ashtarak town hospital.

Hospital director Artur Hovhannisyan told reporters that emergency medical aid was provided to three of these injured, whereupon they were transported to a hospital in capital city Yerevan. In his words, they are in critical condition.

The other three injured persons are still at the Ashtarak hospital, and they are in moderate condition.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported that security has been beefed up at the hospital.

As reported earlier, an unidentified man entered a funeral home near the cemetery of Shamiram village and shot at the people there. According to preliminary information which Armenian News-NEWS.am ascertained, there are three dead and six injured. Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village. Police are at the scene, and the suspect is being searched. We have learned that the law enforcement officials know his identity.