News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
6 injured are hospitalized after Armenia village shootings
13:49, 01.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


Six persons, who were injured in Tuesday’s shootings in Shamiram village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province, were taken to Ashtarak town hospital.

Hospital director Artur Hovhannisyan told reporters that emergency medical aid was provided to three of these injured, whereupon they were transported to a hospital in capital city Yerevan. In his words, they are in critical condition.

The other three injured persons are still at the Ashtarak hospital, and they are in moderate condition.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported that security has been beefed up at the hospital.

As reported earlier, an unidentified man entered a funeral home near the cemetery of Shamiram village and shot at the people there. According to preliminary information which Armenian News-NEWS.am ascertained, there are three dead and six injured. Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village. Police are at the scene, and the suspect is being searched. We have learned that the law enforcement officials know his identity.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New details on Armenia village armed attack injured persons
At present, four people were killed and another seven were injured in Tuesday’s tragedy…
 Armenia village shooting death toll rises to 4 (PHOTOS)
“That man came in without looking, [and] began to shoot at everyone”…
 New details on Armenia village murders (PHOTOS)
There is a theory that the suspect demanded the money he had lent to his relatives and acquaintances…
 Man wanted by Iran Interpol is detained in Armenia
He was searched on charges of fraud, extortion, and embezzlement…
 Gunman attacks Armenia village funeral home, there are casualties
Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village…
 Armenia woman, who fell under train and died, is identified (PHOTOS)
The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent in Lori Province reported…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news