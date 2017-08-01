New details on Armenia village murders (PHOTOS)

Armenian News-NEWS.am has ascertained new details regarding Tuesday’s tragic incident that occurred in Shamiram village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province.
As reported earlier, an unidentified man entered the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and shot at the people there. As a result, three people were killed and eight others were injured. Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village (PHOTOS).
According to our information, the murder suspect is a middle-aged Yazidi man. And according to a preliminary theory, he had fired shots at the funeral home because he demanded the money he had lent to his relatives and acquaintances.
There is an off-road vehicle at the scene of the incident, and it is believed that it belongs to the suspect.