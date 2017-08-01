News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
New details on Armenia village murders (PHOTOS)
14:16, 01.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


Armenian News-NEWS.am has ascertained new details regarding Tuesday’s tragic incident that occurred in Shamiram village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province.

As reported earlier, an unidentified man entered the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and shot at the people there. As a result, three people were killed and eight others were injured. Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village (PHOTOS).

According to our information, the murder suspect is a middle-aged Yazidi man. And according to a preliminary theory, he had fired shots at the funeral home because he demanded the money he had lent to his relatives and acquaintances.

There is an off-road vehicle at the scene of the incident, and it is believed that it belongs to the suspect.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New details on Armenia village armed attack injured persons
At present, four people were killed and another seven were injured in Tuesday’s tragedy…
 Armenia village shooting death toll rises to 4 (PHOTOS)
“That man came in without looking, [and] began to shoot at everyone”…
 6 injured are hospitalized after Armenia village shootings
Three of them are in critical condition…
 Man wanted by Iran Interpol is detained in Armenia
He was searched on charges of fraud, extortion, and embezzlement…
 Gunman attacks Armenia village funeral home, there are casualties
Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village…
 Armenia woman, who fell under train and died, is identified (PHOTOS)
The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent in Lori Province reported…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news