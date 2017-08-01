News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Sargsyan: Energy cooperation is among key components of Armenia-Iran relations
17:02, 01.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

Energy cooperation is one of the most important components of Armenian-Iranian relations, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan told Shargh newspaper of Iran.

“For about ten years now, we are implementing the ‘[Natural] gas for electricity’ mutually beneficial program with Iran,” noted the President. “In this context, construction of the third Armenia-Iran power transmission line, which will enable to considerably increase the capacity of exchange, is of great importance.”

And speaking about transfer of gas from Iran to Europe, Sargsyan stated as follows, in particular: “As for such a large-scale project, it needs to be thoroughly studied, calculated. And if it were to be economically profitable for all parties, then why not? (…). We [Armenia] are interested in participating in major regional economic projects and stand ready for cooperation.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
President: Armenia underscores lifting of visa regime with Iran
A significant growth in Iranian tourists has been recorded…
 Expert: New opportunities emerge for Armenia and Iran
Over the past two years there have been processes that contributed to the signing of a number of documents...
 Iranian expert: Enemies of Iran and Armenia try to damage relations
The so-called wall between the two countries, namely visa restrictions, has been lifted...
 Armenian Ambassador presents country’s economic capacities in Iran’s Mazandaran
The Armenian Ambassador presented the peculiarities of the Armenian economy...
 Iranian parliament approves Iran-Armenia border gateway
The plan secured 145 yes votes..
 Armenia's Serzh Sargsyan congratulates Iranian leader
Sargsyan wished Iran every success, as well as progress and further development in all areas...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news