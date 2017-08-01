Sargsyan: Energy cooperation is among key components of Armenia-Iran relations

Energy cooperation is one of the most important components of Armenian-Iranian relations, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan told Shargh newspaper of Iran.

“For about ten years now, we are implementing the ‘[Natural] gas for electricity’ mutually beneficial program with Iran,” noted the President. “In this context, construction of the third Armenia-Iran power transmission line, which will enable to considerably increase the capacity of exchange, is of great importance.”

And speaking about transfer of gas from Iran to Europe, Sargsyan stated as follows, in particular: “As for such a large-scale project, it needs to be thoroughly studied, calculated. And if it were to be economically profitable for all parties, then why not? (…). We [Armenia] are interested in participating in major regional economic projects and stand ready for cooperation.”