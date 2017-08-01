News
Հայ Eng Рус Tür
Tuesday
August 01
Հայ Eng Рус Tür
Tuesday
August 01
Հայ Eng Рус Tür
Armenia President: We implement open door policy for foreign investments
16:00, 01.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

We carry out an open door policy in terms of foreign investments, President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan told Shargh newspaper of Iran.

“Our country is a full member in the World Trade Organization,” Sargsyan noted, in particular. “Armenia implements an industrial development policy, within the framework of which we plan to expand cooperation with the businessmen of our neighboring countries, especially of Iran.

“We pin great hopes on the Armenian-Iranian economic cooperation development within the framework of the free economic zone being created on the Armenia-Iran border.”

In his words, the lifting of the sanctions on Iran has brought about a positive change with respect to cooperation in the banking sector, too.

“I believe we will be witnessing a growth in cooperation in this direction, as well, in the near future,” added the President of Armenia.

This text available in Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
