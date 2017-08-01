News
President: Armenia underscores lifting of visa regime with Iran
15:35, 01.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenia underscores the lifting of the visa regime with Iran, President Serzh Sargsyan told Shargh newspaper of Iran.

“In my view, the decision on the cancelation of the visa requirement is a new bridge of friendship between our peoples,” Sargsyan added. “According to our observations, a significant growth in Iranian tourists has been recorded [in Armenia] after the elimination of visa requirements. (…).We [Armenia] are making serious efforts to make our country appealing for tourists.

“Armenia has a presentable culture, high level of security, and hospitable and hardworking people.”

