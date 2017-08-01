News
Main prize winner of Sevan Startup Summit 2017 announced (PHOTOS)
16:37, 01.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The closing ceremony of Sevan Startup Summit 2017 took place on July 30. Ameriabank, main partner of the Summit, awarded the Big Battle prize which is the main prize of the event. The jury voted and ANIX was named winner unanimously for presenting an aspiring project aimed at customer service improvement.

This year the Summit hosted over 1,000 guests and participants, including about 100 startup and software developer teams, mentors, lecturers, successful businessmen, journalists, and many others.

The 3-day competition program included 7 competitions, with 18 startup teams winning various prizes. In addition to money prizes, several of the participants received consultation and training invitations. 

There were also several lectures and CampFire Talks, the latter attended among others by Tigran Hovhannisyan, Head of Card Service Department at Ameriabank, who talked participants through using corporate e-commerce tools.

During their 7-day stay the participants of the Summit acquired new friends and acquaintances, established business contacts, had a new learning experience, and enjoyed their summer’s rest on the shore of Lake Sevan.

