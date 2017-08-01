News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Armenia soldier wounded in Tavush Province
17:48, 01.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A contracted serviceman was wounded Tuesday in Tavush Province of Armenia.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the minister of defense, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that according to preliminary information, the soldier was wounded by the adversary.

First, he was taken to the Ijevan town hospital, and subsequently, he is transferred to capital city Yerevan.

In Hovhannisyan’s words, the servicemen’s respective health condition is better than average.

This soldier is Armen Nazlukhanyan, 31, a resident of Dprabak village of Gegharkunik Province.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
MFA: Baku conducts policy of eliminating presence of OSCE field mission in Caucasus
“Since the day of its establishment, the office was an important partner for the Armenian Government..."
 Armenian ambassador briefs Latvian lawmakers on destructive policy of Azerbaijan
Ambassador Mkrtchyan presented the priorities of Armenia’s foreign policy...
 Armenian official: Israel sells weapon to Azerbaijan, but is ready to sell to Armenia, too
They are ready to sell weapon to everyone, including Armenia...
 Armenian official: No final decision on Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting yet
The proposal was made by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group...
 Armenians of Canada urge Ottawa to immediately halt arms sales to Azerbaijan
Azeri regime is adamant on using such equipment not only to perpetuate regional instability by threatening the peace and security of Armenia and Karabakh...
Red Cross representatives witness shelling of Armenia’s Chinari village by Azerbaijan
To protect themselves from the intense shelling of the kindergarten, the representatives of the Armenian Red Cross hid in the building...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news