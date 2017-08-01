Armenia soldier wounded in Tavush Province

YEREVAN. – A contracted serviceman was wounded Tuesday in Tavush Province of Armenia.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the minister of defense, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that according to preliminary information, the soldier was wounded by the adversary.

First, he was taken to the Ijevan town hospital, and subsequently, he is transferred to capital city Yerevan.

In Hovhannisyan’s words, the servicemen’s respective health condition is better than average.

This soldier is Armen Nazlukhanyan, 31, a resident of Dprabak village of Gegharkunik Province.