Azerbaijani fighters “star” in IS video

Terrorist organization ISIS has disseminated a 30-minute propaganda video.

The Monitoring Service of the Middle East Media Research Institute analyzed the video and arrived at interesting conclusions, haqqin.az reports. The professionally shot video urged the Raqqa population not to cooperate with PKK atheists and Syrian democratic forces in any way.

It also includes footage with the speech of ISIS chief propagandist Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, which is interrupted by the episodes of military operation in Raqqa. Apart from this, the video shows ISIS snipers, drones and a car with suicide bombers. ISIS terrorists demonstratively behead a man suspected of cooperating with the ‘Islam enemies’.

ISIS propagandists attached special attention to foreign citizens, who fight for the organization. Moreover, the video shows two Azerbaijani fighters named Jundullah al-Azeri and Abdu al-Aziz al-Azeri, who direct explosives-laden car to the positions of Kurds storming Raqqa.