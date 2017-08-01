News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Azerbaijani fighters “star” in IS video
19:47, 01.08.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Terrorist organization ISIS has disseminated a 30-minute propaganda video.

The Monitoring Service of the Middle East Media Research Institute analyzed the video and arrived at interesting conclusions, haqqin.az reports. The professionally shot video urged the Raqqa population not to cooperate with PKK atheists and Syrian democratic forces in any way.

It also includes footage with the speech of ISIS chief propagandist Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, which is interrupted by the episodes of military operation in Raqqa. Apart from this, the video shows ISIS snipers, drones and a car with suicide bombers. ISIS terrorists demonstratively behead a man suspected of cooperating with the ‘Islam enemies’.

ISIS propagandists attached special attention to foreign citizens, who fight for the organization. Moreover, the video shows two Azerbaijani fighters named Jundullah al-Azeri and Abdu al-Aziz al-Azeri, who direct explosives-laden car to the positions of Kurds storming Raqqa. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
President Sargsyan: Armenia and Iran are in neighborhood of most unstable and troubled regions
Under these conditions, it is important to combine the international community’s efforts to strengthen regional security and peace...
 2 Afghani workers die in terrorist attack nearby Iraqi Embassy in Kabul
Earlier, a suicide bomber blew himself up near the gates of the Embassy...
 2 guards killed in attack on Iraq embassy in Afghanistan
A suicide bomber blew himself up nearby the diplomatic mission...
 Second explosion near Iraq embassy in Afghanistan
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the first explosion…
 Suicide bomber blows self up nearby Iraq embassy in Afghanistan (PHOTOS)
Also, it is noted that shootings were heard at the scene…
 Death toll in Kabul explosion rises to 24
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan reported that at least 24 civilians were killed and 42 more were injured…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news