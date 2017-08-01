Names of those injured in Armenia’s Shamiram village incident released

The names of those injured in the incident in Armenia’s Shamiram village have been released.

One of the three injured persons taken to Ashtarak hospital has been discharged, the hospital representative told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

According to the source, Hasan Daliyan, 41, has a light leg injury. Khalial Aliyan, 46, also suffered leg injuries: he has undergone surgery and is now in the intensive care unit. Amur Khudoyan, 69, who has also suffered a firearm wound in his leg, is in the hospital ward.

Three of the injured taken to Yerevan’s Astghik medical center—Tosun and Khdr Smoyan, as well as Faizu Ozmanyan—are in the intensive care unit. Their condition is critical.

Wounded Manuk Khudoyan, who is in Armenia Medical Center, has also been discharged from hospital.

As reported earlier, four people—Amo Khudoyan, Zoro Ozmanyan, Agahski Kaloyan and Amro Ozmanyan—were killed as a result of the incident. According to one of the opinions, the reason behind the bloody incident was the debt.

As reported earlier, an unidentified man entered the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and shot at the people there. Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village (PHOTOS).