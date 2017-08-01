News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Names of those injured in Armenia’s Shamiram village incident released
17:22, 01.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


The names of those injured in the incident in Armenia’s Shamiram village have been released.

One of the three injured persons taken to Ashtarak hospital has been discharged, the hospital representative told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

According to the source, Hasan Daliyan, 41, has a light leg injury. Khalial Aliyan, 46, also suffered leg injuries: he has undergone surgery and is now in the intensive care unit. Amur Khudoyan, 69, who has also suffered a firearm wound in his leg, is in the hospital ward.

Three of the injured taken to Yerevan’s Astghik medical center—Tosun and Khdr Smoyan, as well as Faizu Ozmanyan—are in the intensive care unit. Their condition is critical.

Wounded Manuk Khudoyan, who is in Armenia Medical Center, has also been discharged from hospital.

As reported earlier, four people—Amo Khudoyan, Zoro Ozmanyan, Agahski Kaloyan and Amro Ozmanyan—were killed as a result of the incident. According to one of the opinions, the reason behind the bloody incident was the debt. 

As reported earlier, an unidentified man entered the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and shot at the people there. Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village (PHOTOS).

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ambulance and public bus collide in Yerevan, there are injured
The Intensive Care Unit representatives told Armenian News – NEWS.am that those injured are in a moderate condition...
 Teenage girl, who jumped off hotel roof in Armenia's Etchmiadzin, to undergo surgery
In her words, positive dynamics is observed in the girl's condition but she still has to undergo a surgery...
 Witness of Armenian village incident informs new details
"He tried to say and ask something, then he began shooting, yelling “Lie everyone!” ...
 New details on Armenia village armed attack injured persons
At present, four people were killed and another seven were injured in Tuesday’s tragedy…
 Armenia village shooting death toll rises to 4 (PHOTOS)
“That man came in without looking, [and] began to shoot at everyone”…
 New details on Armenia village murders (PHOTOS)
There is a theory that the suspect demanded the money he had lent to his relatives and acquaintances…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news