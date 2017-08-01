One of those injured in Armenian village incident undergoes surgery in Yerevan

YEREVAN. - The Ambulance of Astghik Medical Center received a call from Ashtarak Medical Center at about 12:00 pm on Tuesday.
Two brigades, which left for Ashtarak town, assessed the condition of those wounded in Ashtarak Medical Center, and moved three of them to Yerevan’s Astghik Medical Center, head doctor of Astghik Medical Center, Robert Kurghinyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
Deputy Head of the Intensive Care Unit, Anahit Hakheyan, informed that Tosun and Khdr Smoyan and Faizu Ozmanyan were brought to their unit. Tosun Smoyan has suffered shrapnel wound in his shoulder: he has successfully undergone a surgery. Faizu Ozmanyan has a perforating wound in his lung: he has undergone drainage. Khdr Smoyan has a clavicle fracture.
All the three of them are in the intensive care unit. Their condition is critical but stable, there being no threat to their lives.
As reported earlier, an unidentified man entered the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and shot at the people there. Shamiram is a Yazidi-populated village (PHOTOS).