Funeral home attacker put on wanted list of Armenian police (PHOTOS)

Resident of Armavir Province of Armenia, Telman Kalashyan, has been put on a wanted list on suspicion of firing shots at the funeral home in Yazidi-populated Shamiram village on Tuesday, Shamshyan.com reports.

A tragic incident occurred in Aragatsotn Province on Tuesday. An unidentified man entered the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and shot at the people there. Consequently, three people were immediately killed and eight were wounded. Unfortunately, one of them died in the hospital during the surgery. The other injured have suffered different degrees of firearm wounds.

According to the head of Shamiram village administration, Amo Khudoyan, Zoro Ozmanyan, Amro Ozmanyan and Aghasi Kaloyan are among the casualties.