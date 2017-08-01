News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Tehran: New sanctions of US against Iran violate Iran nuclear deal
21:17, 01.08.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The new sanctions of US against Iran violate the deal on Iranian nuclear program signed between Tehran and six-nation group, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif said in Istanbul on Tuesday, Tasnim reports.

In his words, US is going to withdraw from the deal, the hostility of Washington toward Turkey having been discussed during the recent session of the joint committee on deal implementation. According to the FM, on the one hand, Iran takes legal measures against the attempts of the US to violate the Iran Nuclear Deal, and on the other hand, it raises the issue in international circles.

Mr Zarid noted that the Iranian MFA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) have started taking measures against the hostile steps of US.

The US Congress approved the bill on introducing new sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea. The bill should be signed by US President Donald Trump. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US intends to impose new sanctions against Iran
He did not specify when and against whom exactly sanctions will be imposed…
 Trump: Iran is complying with nuclear deal
The corresponding quarterly report on the implementation of the agreement, which was prepared by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson…
 Iranian FM: Tehran to use missiles only for self-defense
We need them to make sure that another Saddam Hussein around the corner will not come and hit us again…
 Trump likely to admit Iran respects nuclear deal
State Department has to notify House every 90 days on Iran's compliance with the deal...
 Iran vows proper response to new US sanctions
The step of the Senate contradicts the spirit of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) over Iran's missile program...
EC and Iran sign agreement on co-operation in nuclear safety
The European Commission signed the first agreement with Iran on joint work in the field of nuclear safety…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news