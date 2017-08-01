Tehran: New sanctions of US against Iran violate Iran nuclear deal

The new sanctions of US against Iran violate the deal on Iranian nuclear program signed between Tehran and six-nation group, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif said in Istanbul on Tuesday, Tasnim reports.

In his words, US is going to withdraw from the deal, the hostility of Washington toward Turkey having been discussed during the recent session of the joint committee on deal implementation. According to the FM, on the one hand, Iran takes legal measures against the attempts of the US to violate the Iran Nuclear Deal, and on the other hand, it raises the issue in international circles.

Mr Zarid noted that the Iranian MFA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) have started taking measures against the hostile steps of US.

The US Congress approved the bill on introducing new sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea. The bill should be signed by US President Donald Trump.