YEREVAN. - Ambulance and public bus number 39 crashed at the intersection of Mamikonyants-Shirvanzade streets of Yerevan Tuesday.

As a result of the collision, the two transportation means went off the road and crashed into trees. Consequently, four people have been taken to St Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center.

The Intensive Care Unit representatives told Armenian News – NEWS.am that those injured are in a moderate condition, there being no threat to anyone’s life.