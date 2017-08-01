Pence: US supports Georgia’s aspirations into NATO

The United States supports Georgia’s aspirations into NATO. US Vice President Mike Pence said at a joint press conference with Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Voice of America reports.
“President Trump and I stand by the 2008 NATO Bucharest statement, which made it clear that Georgia will one day become a member of NATO. As I expressed to the Prime Minister, it is heartening to see that Georgia already exceeds NATO’s goal of spending 2 percent of its gross domestic product on its national defense. But as we all know, Georgia’s investment in defense is an investment borne of necessity. At this very moment, just 40 miles from where we stand, Russian tanks stand on occupied territory in South Ossetia. Today, Russia continues to occupy one-fifth of Georgian territory. So to be clear: The United States of America strongly condemns Russia’s occupation on Georgia’s soil,” he noted.