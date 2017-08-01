New efficient ozone generator created by Armenian students tested in Mexico

The new efficient ozone generator made by Armenian students is tested in Mexico. The device was presented at Sevan Startup Summit, held on the beach of Lake Sevan from July 24 to 31.
The 'coach' of the developers, Artur Aramyan, is the deputy head of the Laboratory of the Institute of Applied Problems of Physics of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia. His students, Razmik Aramyan, Vagharshak Hakobyan and Gohar Hovhannisyan, haven't yet completed the Bachelor's degree. Armine Karapetyan, who helped them with the presentation, has acquired the degree only recently.
According to the future specialists, the new model requires less high temperatures when generating ozone from oxygen.
Some of the samples of the device have been sent for testing to Aramyan's colleagues at the Guadalajara University in Mexico. They were then re-directed to one of the local farms, where they have been tested for already a year.
The goal of the developers is to create conditions for the serial manufacturing of the device and establish the practice of ozone cleaning in Armenia. The bacteria will be killed wherever they are found, in particular in farms. Pigs are especially in need of cleanness there: as compared to other domestic animals, they have weak immunity and thus the entire pigpen can be down from a disease.
''Ozone may be used to clean water. This has been the practice in the West since long ago. It is very easy to turn the air ozone generator into a water one, there being practically no need to change the construction. Only one detail should be added. Thus, devices for water can also be assembled,'' the students say.