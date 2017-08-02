Toilet, changing room are built on Armenian cemetery in Turkey

The toilet and changing room of a public beach, which opened at Lake Van in Turkey, was built on an Armenian cemetery.
Turkish authorities built a public beach in a part of Van’s Edremit (Artamed) district, and which used to be an Armenian district and an Urartian settlement, reported the Kurdish DIHA news agency.
And the women’s toilet and changing room of this public beach was built on an Armenian cemetery.
Ever since 1984, this section had become a place for historians to study, and 3,000-year-old objects were found there. But because of neglect, treasure hunters have caused great damage to the surrounding area.
In addition, human bones, which the treasure hunters had taken out of the graves, were scattered for a long time in a part of this public beach.