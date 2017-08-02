News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 02
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Pentagon to no longer accept foreigners for service
12:10, 02.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Fox News has informed that the US Defense Department investigators have discovered “potential security risks” in a Pentagon program, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

This program is the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest (MAVNI) program that provides immigrants and non-immigrant aliens with an expedited path to US citizenship in exchange for military service. 

“The Department of Defense is conducting a review of the MAVNI pilot program due to potential security risks associated with the program,” Army Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement to Fox News.

“Defense Department officials said the program is still active but acknowledged that new applications have been suspended,” added Fox News.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news