Pentagon to no longer accept foreigners for service

Fox News has informed that the US Defense Department investigators have discovered “potential security risks” in a Pentagon program, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
This program is the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest (MAVNI) program that provides immigrants and non-immigrant aliens with an expedited path to US citizenship in exchange for military service.
“The Department of Defense is conducting a review of the MAVNI pilot program due to potential security risks associated with the program,” Army Lt. Col. Paul Haverstick, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement to Fox News.
“Defense Department officials said the program is still active but acknowledged that new applications have been suspended,” added Fox News.