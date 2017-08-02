News
Wednesday
August 02
Newspaper: Important messages are made on Armenian-American economic cooperation
11:11, 02.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – A US State Department representative recently announced in the Congress that there is a great potential for economic cooperation between the United States and Armenia, according to Aravot (Morning) newspaper. 

In his words, the US wishes to develop trade and economic relations with Armenia, the Voice of America had reported.

He is Acting Assistant Secretary of State John Heffern, who is among the most informed persons about Armenian-American partnership, and he was the US Ambassador to Armenia from 2011 to 2014.

And United States Agency for International Development (USAID) representative Margot Ellis told Congress members that the US considers economic cooperation with Armenia in the IT and energy sectors to be more promising, according to Aravot.

