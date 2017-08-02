News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 02
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Trump launches “real news” program on Facebook
13:08, 02.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump has launched his own “real”—and not “fake”—news program on his Facebook.

BuzzFeed informed that this program is hosted by Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“After months of denigrating the media as fake news, President Trump has launched a news program of his own on Facebook featuring his daughter-in-law,” wrote BuzzFeed.

It is noted that Lara Trump first promoted what will apparently be a series on July 20, encouraging the president’s 23 million followers on Facebook to tune in every week.

“We’re going to bring you nothing but the facts, stay tuned,” she said.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news