Trump launches “real news” program on Facebook

US President Donald Trump has launched his own “real”—and not “fake”—news program on his Facebook.
BuzzFeed informed that this program is hosted by Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“After months of denigrating the media as fake news, President Trump has launched a news program of his own on Facebook featuring his daughter-in-law,” wrote BuzzFeed.
It is noted that Lara Trump first promoted what will apparently be a series on July 20, encouraging the president’s 23 million followers on Facebook to tune in every week.
“We’re going to bring you nothing but the facts, stay tuned,” she said.