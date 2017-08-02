News
US does not wish to become enemies with North Korea
14:42, 02.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

BBC News reported that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US does not want to host enmity with North Korea, according to Lenta.ru, a Moscow-based online newspaper.

“We [the US] do not seek a regime change, we do not seek the collapse of the regime, we do not seek an accelerated reunification of the peninsula, we do not seek an excuse to send our military north of the 38th parallel,” said Tillerson, referring to the border between the two Koreas. “We’re not your enemy, we’re not your [North Korea’s] threat, but you’re presenting an unacceptable threat to us and we have to respond.”

