News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 02
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.61
EUR
565.48
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
Armenians to celebrate first Holy Mass after 95 years in Turkey’s Izmir
13:54, 02.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

On August 14, Armenians will attend the Holy Mass to be celebrated at the Surp Hovhannes (Saint John) Catholic Church of Izmir (Smyrna), Turkey, and on the occasion of the Assumption of Mary.

The first Holy Mass will be celebrated in this church after 95 years, according to Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul.

The Surp Hovhannes Catholic Church of Izmir was built in 1862. It was abandoned after the Great Fire of Smyrna in 1922. But in 1960, the church was allocated to NATO soldiers. And in 2013, it was restored and returned to the Catholic community.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia celebrates Vardavar (PHOTOS)
Vardavar is one of Armenian Apostolic Church’s five main feasts, which commemorates…
 Professor: Karabakh’s Gandzasar Monastery will mark 777th anniversary
“On the day of Vardavar, festivities are held in all the churches dedicated to Gregory the Illumiator,” Devrikyan said...
 Locum tenens of Armenian patriarchate of Constantinople visiting Armenia
Archbishop will visit Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin...
 President attends Armenian Church Representative Assembly (PHOTOS)
The event is held at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin…
 2.94% of Georgia’s population is Armenian Apostolic Church parishioners
Three maps were made: regional, district and map of religious buildings…
General Vicar of Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople resigns
With Archbishop Ateşyan’s stepping down, the start has been given for the process of the election of the Patriarch…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news