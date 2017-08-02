Armenia village tragedy: 3 injured to undergo surgery next week

YEREVAN. - Tosun and Khdr Amoyan and Fayzu Ozmanyan, who were injured in Tuesday’s tragic incident in Shamiram village and are receiving treatment at Astghik Medical Center in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, need to undergo trauma surgery.

In all likelihood, the surgery will be performed next week, when their health condition shall improve, the hospital’s chief physician Robert Kurghinyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At present, the specialists say the three patients are in moderate condition. And as per the chief physician, their lives are not at risk.

A brutal murder occurred Tuesday in the predominantly Yazidi-populated Shamiram village of Aragatsotn Province. The suspect, Telman Kalashyan, burst into the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and opened fire on people. As a result, three people died on the spot and eight others were injured. The injured were hospitalized, but one of them died during surgery.